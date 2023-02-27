VILAS CO. (WJFW) - One snowmobiler is dead following a snowmobile accident early Monday morning in the Town of Plum Lake.
A call came into the Vilas County 911 Center around 1:30 a.m. about a snowmobiler that struck a tree in Plum Lake.
According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had deviated off the marked trail on Plum Lake and struck a tree on the shoreline.
Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the operator was pronounced deceased. The deceased was a 55-year-old male from Illinois. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
