VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Snowmobile Trail System will close this Friday, Mar. 31 at the end of the day.
Trails in Iron County will also close at the same time.
Riding a snowmobile on state funded trails after Mar. 31 is illegal.
"Sponsors and operators of the existing trails, have done an incredible job of grooming and trail maintenance this past season, said the Vilas County Parks & Recreation Supervisor Todd Bierman. "These clubs went above and beyond to make this season such a great success. Countless hours and funds, above and beyond to make this season such a great success. Countless hours and funds, above and beyond the allotted funding from the state, were used this season to give our trail users the best and safest trails possible." Bierman wants all everyone to thank the clubs for the great job that they do.
For more information, you are asked to contact Todd Bierman at (715) 479-5160.
The Iron County Forestry & Parks Department announced that the trails used for motorized vehicles will remain closed until conditions improve.
