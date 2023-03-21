LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County-funded snowmobile and winter ATV trails will be closing tonight at midnight because of deteriorating trail conditions.
Some of the trails in the county have already closed. Those trails include:
- Corridor 17 from mountain Rd. North to the Oneida County Line
- Trail 49A from Lily Lake Rd. north to Intersection #1
- Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line
- Corridor 21 from HWY M north of Homestead Rd. to the Taylor County Line
For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit the Lincoln Co. Forestry, Land and Parks Department's website or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.
