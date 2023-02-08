VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently.
The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
This is the same trail that was closed late
The St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club adds that a reroute will not happen until next season.
