POPPLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- More money sometimes means more problems, but for the smallest towns in Wisconsin, it's quite the opposite.
The people of Popple River, the second smallest town in Wisconsin, were surprised to learn that their town budget would be increasing by over 5,000 percent this year.
Mary (Sissie) Sullivan, the town's newly elected chairperson, said their budget was previously around $600. After the recent allocation of shared revenue, it is now over $30,000.
Sullivan said the first order of business is paying for the town's emergency management services, which come from Florence County. The price of the services recently jumped as volunteer emergency workers transitioned to full-time employment.
"That's number one," said Sullivan. "Safety and security should be number one for any small town."
Although Popple River has only 43 permanent residents, Sullivan said hundreds more have property and cabins in the area. After paying for emergency services, Sullivan said she and the board will allocate funds to restore some town buildings, like the town hall.
Popple River isn't the only town to receive this funding. The smallest town in Wisconsin, Cedar Rapids, also saw a similarly large increase.