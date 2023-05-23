WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- With summer around the corner, it’s a great time to get outdoors and try something new.
There’s a lot of activities that the Northwoods has to offer like hiking, biking and swimming.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will discuss why starting slow is your best bet.
“To avoid injury, we encourage slow and gentle,” said Sue Shumake is a Physical Therapist Assistant at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.
She encourages people to start any exercise routine by setting a realistic personal goal and gradually easing into a workout.
“If you do graded exposure, you can build strength, you can build flexibility, you can build balance. And that’s going to extend your life and make things easier for your function in a daily way,” said Shumake.
Shumake recommends starting any exercise with two to five minutes of a slow warm-up.
“If you’re going to be standing let’s just balance on the leg, let’s march in place. Something easy to get yourself going first and then do your activity and that will help prevent injury also.”
Shumake says doing too much exercise at once, or too fast can cause the body to respond in a negative way.
“If we are starting slow and gentle, we prevent flares. So, our body responds in a way that we have an acute inflammatory process. that results in pain, tension and pain a vicious cycle.”
Shumake says focusing on your core and breathing can give you better results.
She recommends putting your hand on your stomach and breathing in through your nose and out through your mouth.
“If we are checking with our breathing muscle throughout our workout throughout our working day throughout our yard work throughout our cleaning activities, we are going to have better movement, better breath, we are going to have better heart activity.”