Northwoods, WI. (WJFW)- From small quiet ponds to lakes thriving with activity, Northwoods bodies of water remain a hot spot for locals and visitors.
However, this can come with many concerns for local leaders and the public.
Northwoods leaders and experts gathered at Nicolet College Friday July 14th, to discuss many concerns and topics regarding lakes that local residents and visitors have. The Counties that attended included Oneida, Vilas, Iron, Forest, Langlade, and Lincoln.
Topics included controlling invasive species, loons and lead poisoning, boating safety and regulations, as well as law enforcement in outdoor related activity.
“We all have a role to keep these lakes in great shape. The lakes really are central to both the economy and our environment very important to both," said Tom Ewing the President of the Vilas county lakes and rivers association."
Darren Kuhn the Boating Law Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that it is crucial for people to have knowledge on boating laws while on the water.
“Boater education is important, it is not gonna make you an expert boater but it very well may save your life and save the lives of others with some basic boating knowledge that you might not have if you haven’t taken boating education," said Kuhn.
People came to learn about a surplus of topics and will now be able to share the information with their local communities.
“A lot of People who come here don’t think about it but the health of our lakes is really central to continuing to have a great experience for people and our grandkids in the future as well," said Ewing.