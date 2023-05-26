RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- A few weeks ago, the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association released the youth soccer teams that will represent the of Wisconsin in the Midwest Regional Tournament coming up in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 16-18.
About 300-400 girls tried out for the team, with only 18 players per team qualifying to represent the state. Once they compete in the tournament, players will be selected to represent the Midwest region at the next level. After that, there is a chance that players will be selected for the U.S. Women's National team that competes in the Olympics as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The majority of those players that are selected come from big cities such as Milwaukee and Madison. However, two players that qualified for the state team hail from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and are sisters. Ella and Sophie Miljevich made the state team for years 2006 and 2009, and are ready to represent the Northwoods at the highest levels.
"All of these girls try out from, like, Milwaukee and Madison areas. Then, there's just these two northern Wisconsin girls," said Sophie, the only Rhinelander native to make her respective team.
Being from a smaller town and getting an opportunity like this is a major accomplishment, and doesn't come without hard work and constant practices.
"All the countless hours I've put in, all the hard work, all the determination, it feels really great," said Sophie, a current sophomore at Rhinelander High School, who leads the Great Northern Conference in assists this season.
Sophie isn't the only Miljevich to be selected for this unique opportunity. Her younger sister, Ella, qualified for the 2009 team.
"Me and my sisters do a lot together," said Ella. "Another team that we both got selected for in the state is just another opportunity."
Both sisters are excited to have this opportunity not only because it's a big deal, but because they get to represent the area that they grew up in.
"It feels really great, because all of the girls that get selected are from big cities like Milwaukee and Madison and all those teams that have big leagues down there, said Ella. "It's really awesome that me and my sister made it to this team."
They are also aware that this is a rare opportunity and a high honor, with only a handful of players being selected out of the hundreds that tried out.
"I actually feel really great. It's really cool to be picked out of a bunch of girls, when there's only a roster of 18 girls throughout the entire state," said Sophie. "So, that's really cool."
Ella, being in just 8th grade, is honored to be able to compete with some of the best players in not only the state, but the entire Midwest region at such a young age.
"On June 16-18, me and my sister are going down to Missouri to compete against 11 other states and to represent the state of Wisconsin," said Ella, who will begin her high school career next season for the Hodags.
Practice for this tournament starts in just a few weeks. While the sisters aren't on the same team for this opportunity, they will be next high school season, when Ella and Sophie will join forces for Rhinelander High School as teammates.