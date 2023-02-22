A winter storm warning takes effect for most of the WJFW viewing area from 4pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday.
The National Weather Service warns people in the area to expect near blizzard conditions at times, especially in rural and open areas. Total accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are expected from the storm along with considerable blowing and drifting snow.
NWS urges people to consider delaying travel until the storm is over, and use extreme caution if you do need to travel.
Many local municipalities have declared snow emergencies including Merrill where the city is asking that no vehicles be parked on the streets from Wednesday at 10pm to noon Friday.
There are plenty of closures Thursday, including the Minocqua and Rhinelander libraries.
Also, Marathon County has a towing ban in effect until further notice.
