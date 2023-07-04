Sights and Sounds of the Eagle River Independence Day Parade

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Hundreds of people attended Eagle River’s Independence Day Parade and Street Party. The Street Party started at 10 in the morning with a disc jockey, food, and drinks for everyone. Children and adults were able to play games and dance before the parade started.
An annual fundraiser is also held during the parade set-up. The Eagle River Historical Society gets about 20 percent of it’s annual funding from the Independence Day 50-50 Raffle. Last year’s winner took home just over 5 thousand dollars. The fundraiser starts at 9 when volunteers begin selling tickets to people setting up for the parade. This unique event only runs two hours and when the parade starts at 11am, the raffle is done. That’s because the final vehicle in the parade has the winning ticket number for all to see. The winner is then invited to collect the winnings, after verifying the ticket, at the Historical Society’s Depot Museum. This year’s winner was Chris from Shorewood Illinois. Chris says he and his family come up to Vilas County every summer to enjoy the area Independence Day celebrations. Chris took home $5,442.00 with the winning ticket.