CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Short term rentals have become a popular alternative to camping or renting a hotel room. In September of 2017, Wisconsin passed Act 59, a piece of legislation that defined a short term rental as a residential dwelling rented for fewer than 29 consecutive days. It also allows local municipalities to enact ordinances to
Forest County has a land use ordinance to regulate short term rental properties. Before you start booking renters, check out the Forest County Zoning Department Administrator for your permit.
Jeannie Fannin is the administrator of the Zoning Department and she says, “Its one permit with us, but we require that you get your DATCAP permit through the Department of Administration first. They’re going to do the inspection on the home itself.” In addition to the initial permit, there are some other conditions to be aware of. One of the biggest factors to a property’s capacity is it’s septic system. Fannin says, “If your septic system is only sized for a certain amount, that’s all we’re going to let you rent for.”
For a comprehensive list of requirements, contact the Forest County Zoning office or your local municipality with any questions.