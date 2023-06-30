Wildfire smoke from Canada was visible throughout Northwoods skies this week. While the smoke did affect the sun's visibility, solar power effectiveness in Rhinelander has yet to be dimmed.
On the East Coast earlier this month, Canadian wildfire smoke reduced solar energy generation by more than fifty percent, according to a report by Bloomberg.
For Wisconsin Public Services Spokesperson Matt Cullen, this only emphasized the importance of having a diversity of clean energy sources.
“While we might see an impact from cloud cover, or wildfire smoke that may perhaps reduce the amount of solar energy that's getting through, again, we have those other sources that we can draw on,” said Cullen.
And while the effects of wildfires on Wisconsin’s solar energy production are still being monitored, there does not appear to be any areas of major concern.
“Wildfire smoke is similar to a cloudy day,” said Cullen. “But even with those conditions, solar energy still does pass through that wildfire smoke and those clouds and it can be captured by the solar panels that are at our solar parks.”
Rhinelander’s solar panels at the Hodag Solar Park are unaffected by the smoke and continue to generate energy at their maximum capacity.