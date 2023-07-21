WAUSAU - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for answers for the missing 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan of Weston.
This week marks three months since Tara disappeared, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to continue to keep an eye out and share any new tips or information with investigators.
Tara is described to be approximately 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown.
If you’ve seen Tara please contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.