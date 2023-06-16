Workers from The International Association of Sheet Metal Workers Local 18 have ended their strike against the Mechanical Contractors Association-Northwest.
The union had been on strike since last Monday, and last Friday they held demonstrations in Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Tomahawk. Thursday, they held negotiations with their contractors where they agreed to a new three-year deal
The group says they were looking for language to better protect their members, plus lodging and a $55 per diem to cover expenses when traveling. Those requests are a part of the new contract.
According to the union's business representative Craig Wagner, this deal is a win-win for both parties, and workers are happy to get back to work.