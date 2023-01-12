UPDATE 01-12-23 8:35 a.m. - The Shawano County Sheriff's Office announced that they have completed their investigation regarding an officer-involved death from Nov. 19, 2022.
At this time, the matter has now been referred to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office, where they will review the information and determine if anyone should be charged.
The Sheriff's Office led the investigation and was assisted by special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office and the Shawano County Coroner's Office.
UPDATE 12-5-22 1:30 p.m. - The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting from Nov. 19. The involved officers are still on administrative leave, per department policy.
According to the Shawano County Police Department, the involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met with the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide statements.
Once the investigation is complete, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office will forward all information to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office for review.
No further information has been released.
SHAWANO (WJFW) - The Shawano County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), is investigating an officer involved death from Saturday.
According to a press release from the Shawano County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette St. in Shawano for reports of a disturbance.
When officers entered the home, they observed two individuals in the basement, with one of them holding a shotgun. One officer discharged their weapon striking the individual with the shotgun. Officers administered lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a local hospital where they died.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The involved officer from the Shawano Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment.
All involved law enforcement officers are fully cooperating with the investigation.