CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Severe weather can occur in any season in Wisconsin. The Forest County Health Department wants you to be prepared for when the power turns off. Kathleen Fuller-Kautz works for the Forest County Health Department and says, “Power outages happen a fair amount up here.”
During the snowstorm on April 1, Forest County dispatchers received a call from an elderly man who was running out of oxygen in his oxygen tanks. Kautz explains, “In a normal situation. People on oxygen will have a big machine that converts if you will the oxygen and so the tanks last longer because it's mixed with other products, air etc. But when the power goes out, which it had, they have to go directly onto the oxygen, so they'll use a lot they'll feel use it in a lot shorter time.”
Because of the heavy snow, the normal supplier out of Rhinelander was unable to assist. Dispatchers were able to handle the situation and connect the man with a supplier out of Marshfield, who delivered the needed oxygen tank.
This story turned out positive, but it also serves as a reminder to make sure you know what you need before severe weather hits.
Kautz says, “This is not the time to say, oh I’ll just wait till Saturday and pick it up at the pharmacy, no think about this on Tuesday when you hear announcements on the radio that there’s this big storm coming.”
She says, it’s important to think about things like medications, inhalers, as well as medical testing supplies are also things to remember.
Jessica Linderud is a third-generation pharmacist at the Crandon Pharmacy and she wants to remind people think about how they store their medications.
Linderud, “A lot of times people will have like ice packs if they're traveling with those unopened medications, so that's an important thing to notice too. If we are running into a big storm to have a cooler or something, to keep those medications at the most-steady temperature.”
For more information on emergency preparedness and a 3 day supply checklist, visit the Forest County Public Health Department website here.