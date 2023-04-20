EAGLE RIVER, WIS (WJFW) – Governor Tony Evers proclaimed April 17-21, 2023 as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. The campaign is launched every April to remind Wisconsinites about the significant threat of severe weather in the state. Residents are encouraged to develop plans for fires, floods, and winds.
During this week, The Vilas County Emergency Management Department is reminding people to make sure they have an alert system in place for severe weather. Sherri Congleton is the director of the Emergency Management Department and she says, “the most important thing is to have a plan and make sure that you have more than one way to receive weather alerts.”
Wisconsin averages 23 tornados a year but had 28 confirmed tornados in 2022. Congleton says most tornados in Wisconsin touch down between April and August, but severe weather is not limited to those months. She says, “I really think the key is being prepared before something happens and knowing that things happen.”
Being prepared being aware of changing weather conditions, but that might not always possible in remote parts of the Northwoods. Congleton says, “If you’re living in rural Wisconsin, you may or may not have cell service all the time, so relying on just an app might not be the best way of doing things.”
She says a weather radio is still best for remote locations, but residents and visitors to Vilas county have an alternative. Congleton, “A really good way in Vilas County to receive weather warnings, would be to sign up through our smart 911 app. It’s a smart 911 platform that allows people to sign up and receive emergency alerts or weather alerts or both, you can opt in for both of them.”
To sign learn more about emergency preparedness, visit the Vilas County Emergency Management website here.