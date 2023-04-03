ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – The Senior Center of Langlade County began in 2016 with just 6 members. Now, the center has over 430 members and it’s outgrown its previous two locations since its founding. Ken Kubacki is the President of the Senior Center of Langlade County, and he says he’s proud of all the hard work volunteers have completed. Kubacki said, “Every time we said we needed something, somebody provided it, it was just amazing.” Volunteers remodeled the facility which was purchased in December.
The Center provides exercise classes, table games and puzzles, and even educational activities/presentation for residents over 55 years old, but has plans to provide more services to members. Lois Jones is a board member for the Senior Center and says “they just had a vision and a dream; this is like a dream come true.”