Some of the highest concentrations of PFAS in Wisconsin drinking water were found east of Rhinelander in private wells in the town of Stella. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) introduced a bipartisan bill this week to give more resources to private well owners fearful of contamination.
The Healthy Drinking Water Affordability Act, or The Healthy H2O Act would create grant programs that allow for people with private wells to test their water more regularly; and if contaminants are found, there is a follow-on grant program that would help people afford water filtration technology.
"We just want to be able to turn on our faucet and know that the water we're getting is safe to drink," said Baldwin.
Baldwin introduced the bill with Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
In a similar move, Senator Baldwin along with Sen Gary Peters (D-MI), Sen Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) sent a letter to the FAA – urging them to create a transition plan to PFAS-free firefighting foam at airports.
Currently airports are required to have firefighting foam, and all of them have PFAS compounds in them.
"There are increasingly effective alternatives that don't have PFAS, and the FAA needs to act with some haste I think to remove these firefighting foams that have PFAS from our local communities," said Baldwin.
Senator Baldwin went on to say that the situation will only get worse if no changes are made.
PFAS contamination has often been found adjacent to airports.