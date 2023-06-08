ANTIGO - A seller has finally been found for the Antigo Public Library's solar panel project. Jolma Electric was recently selected by the Library's Board to be the vendor for the plan.
The library will install the 91.2-kilowatt solar roof over the summer on their building.
Last spring, the library was awarded a $229,450 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. The project is also supported by the Antigo Public Library Foundation.which will be assisting with project costs not covered by the grant.