Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was wearing their seat belt.
The Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign is next week. Its where law enforcement agencies across the country step up patrols and remind drivers that buckling up can save a life.
In Wisconsin, preliminary numbers show 170 drivers and passengers who died in crashes in 2022 were not wearing a seat belt.
Wisconsin's seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt.