WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Less daylight in winter can affect your mood.
It’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great today we’ll hear how its diagnosed and how to boost your mood.
“The farther north we are from the equator the more likely we are gonna experience some form of seasonal affective disorder,” said Heidi Pritzl who is a Licensed Social worker with Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health Clinic.
Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a type of depression that happens during the winter months.
“And so it can look like low mood, fatigue, changes in sleep or eating patterns and an increase in isolation,” said Pritzl.
She says to diagnose seasonal affective disorder a person must have at least three of those five symptoms over a two-year period.
“Some of the warning signs of seasonal affective disorder we will see individuals tending to isolate more often. So, they might not participate in activities and hobbies that they used to.”
Every year 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with SAD.
Pritzl says people should talk to their doctor first, so they can rule out any conditions that mimic sad like an underactive thyroid.
But if it is SAD Pritzl says light therapy, reducing sugar and carb intake, regular exercise and sticking to a sleep routine can help alleviate seasonal depression symptoms.
“I always encourage connection. Connection can look different whether it’s through zoom, or in person maybe going to the library and seeing what types of groups are available in your community, reaching out to family or having coffee dates.”