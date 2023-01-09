(WJFW) - Oscar Mayer could be looking for you, to be the next driver of the iconic Weinermobile.
Oscar Mayer is looking for graduating seniors, who are outgoing, creative, friendly and enthusiastic. Applicants should have a B.A. or B.S. in a communications-related field.
The position is a paid, one-year full-time job that will require multi-state traveling.
The job posting by Oscar Mayer says that they offer a competitive salary, expenses, team apparel, benefits, great experience and being a 'mini-celebrity' wherever you go.
Desired Weinermobile drivers have until Jan. 31 to apply. Information on where you can apply can be found on Oscar Mayer's website.
