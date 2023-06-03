MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Physical play, rowdy fans and late-night drama can only mean one thing: Lakeland Union and Rhinelander are going head-to-head in an athletic event. The T-Birds hosted Rhinelander in the WIAA Regional Final for girls soccer, the third time these two teams faced each other this season. In the first game, Lakeland Union won it at home 1-0. In the second game, same result, different location, as the T-Birds won 1-0 in Rhinelander. However, this is the game that matters the most, because it's the playoffs, and one team's season has to come to an end on Saturday night.
Lakeland Union came into this matchup not only taking down Rhinelander twice, but shutting them out both times as well. The T-Birds held a 15-1 overall record, and won the Great Northern Conference by going undefeated in conference play and only gave up one goal against a G-N-C team this season. Lakeland Union came into this matchup with all of the momentum in the world, holding a 13-game winning streak, while also holding home field advantage.
However, no team's home field advantage is safe when you're playing Rhinelander. The Hodags have had an "under the radar," type of season. They held an 11-4 overall record coming into this game, and went 8-2 in conference play, with both of those losses coming against Lakeland Union. The Hodags had some momentum as well, finishing the season by winning nine of their last 11 games. But, like many accomplishments they have not been able to get over the Lakeland Union hump. They were hoping to finally do it on Saturday and end their rival's season.
There have been some epic trilogies in history. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in boxing, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic in the UFC, the original Star Wars movies, the Lord of the Rings movies, and now we can add Rhinelander and Lakeland Union girls soccer to that list.
The game was, as expected, a defensive battle. A scoreless first half had everyone in the stands on the edge of their seat to see who would be the one to break the tie in the final 40 minutes. That person was Ava Lamers. A goal in the 64th minute proved to be enough to take down the T-Birds and send Rhinelander to the Sectional round as the Hodags went on to win it 1-0.
After Lamers' hero goal, Rhinelander finally gets past Lakeland Union, and advances to the WIAA Sectional semi-finals, where they will travel to Ashland to take on the Oredockers.
The win improves Rhinelander's record to 12-4 on the season, and improves their winning streak to three games. Lakeland Union's 13-game winning streak is snapped with the loss. The T-Birds season ends as a result, where they finished with a 15-2 record on the season.