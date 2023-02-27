RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander's Drama Department is getting prepared to perform Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery this week.
There will be performances Thurs. thru Sat. at 7 p.m. There will be a Sun. matinee performance at 1 p.m. All of the shows will take place at the John and Dory Brown Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free, but concessions and a 50-50 raffle will be available with proceeds benefiting the Drama Department.
More information can be found by visiting The School District of Rhinelander's website.
