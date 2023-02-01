RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Rhinelander will be having a Hunter Safety Course in March.
The course will take place at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in Rhinelander.
The classes will be held on Mar. 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23. All of the classes will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
All ages are welcome to attend, but according to the School District of Rhinelander, the classes are designed for students 12 years old and older.
The cost of the class is $10 per person and it should be paid with cash or check during the first class.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Anyone can register online at the Community Education Classes section on the School District of Rhinelander's website.
Students are required to obtain a DNR customer ID number for this class. If the student does not already have one, you are asked to contact the DNR at (88)-936-7463.
During the course, students will learn to reduce the potential for accidents, injuries and fatalities; reduce the potential for conflict between participants, landowners and other resources; promote safe, responsible and ethical use of the environment and resources.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com