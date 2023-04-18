RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Rhinelander are investigating a threat from Monday at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander.
In an email sent to parents and obtained by WJFW, the student who made the alleged threat is not at school today.
The statement adds that at this time, officials involved in this investigation do not believe there is a heightened threat to schools or staff based on this individual report.
Law enforcement will continue to increase security and awareness in this matter.
The full statement sent to parents says:
Good Morning James Williams Middle School Families,
On April 17, 2023, staff from the School District of Rhinelander and Oneida County Sheriff's Office received information that a student had threatened to act out violence at James Williams Middle School. The threat was investigated by Oneida County deputies in partnership with Oneida County Department of Social Services. Law enforcement continues to cooperate with the school district to increase security and awareness in this matter.
The investigation revealed no evidence to suggest this was current information. The student will not be in school on April 18, 2023, and district staff will continue to monitor the situation in concert with law enforcement personnel. At this time, officials involved in this investigation do not believe there is a heightened threat to our schools or staff based on this individual report. However, there remains heightened awareness, and additional security at James Williams Middle School.
Thank you,
Kyle Raleigh
This is an ongoing situation and it will be updated when more information becomes available.