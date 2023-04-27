School District of Antigo provides comments to Joint Committee on Finance

MINOCQUA, Wis (WJFW) – Wisconsin’s joint committee on finance held it’s fourth and final public hearing Wednesday. The Unified School District of Antigo sent their director of business and two school board members to the hearing. They had four points for legislators to consider. The first was Increasing the Low Revenue Ceiling from $10,000 to $11,500. KatieAnne Ostrenga says, “We were requesting specifically on the low revenue ceiling a 1500 dollar increase to kind of raise those low revenue ceiling districts up and provide equitable funding across the state for our students.”
They also proposed increasing funding for economically disadvantaged students. According to school board member Andy Merry, 65% of Antigo students are economically disadvantaged. This includes additional funding for paraprofessionals who assist students in classrooms. Along the same lines, they proposed increasing funding for special education aid reimbursement. They say, increasing the reimbursement rate will help all students, not just the ones in special education classes.
Their final request was regarding hiring substitute teachers. They proposed allowing retired teachers to take jobs as substitute teachers without having their retirement effected. All board members of the School District of Antigo were in support of the recommendations to the committee. Ostrenga said, “With this fiscal cliff coming we really need the state to come good on what they haven’t done the last two years, where they’ve provided us no funding increase.”