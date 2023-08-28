Schofield unveils new handicapped-accessible boat landing

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway features over 100 miles of rivers and waterways stretching from Oneida county all the way down to Portage County. With all that area it goes without saying that there is so much to explore. So, the Rotary Club of Wausau and the City of Schofield teamed up to help people explore and have fun, but also be safe along the way.
“The hardest part of Kayaking is getting in and getting out, and what a launch system like this does is it really opens the water for older people, right down to little kids to enter and exit a kayak safely," said Bertram.
Throughout the years Bill Bertram has noticed one thing, as you get older getting out of a kayak becomes more and more difficult.
“The day that they put this in, I was backed up by nine people getting into the water," said Bertram. "Their kayaks were all lined up here because they had heard about this launch. It draws tourism to the area and it draws our residents to use the water safely.”
With the opening of this new launch more people will be able to explore more areas of the Eau Claire Flowage. Bertram says that this project is just the first step of a much larger goal.
“One of our goals on the Great Pinery is to make every one of the pools and flowages A.D.A accessible for handicap as well as older people and for young people," said Bertram.
The Wausau & Marathon county Parks and Recreation Foundation have several other projects that they are currently working on. More information can be found on their website at wmcpf.org/projects.