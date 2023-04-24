MERRILL (WJFW) - The Sawmill Brewing Company has officially won Hop Passport's March Brewsanity Bracket National Championship as the nation's most favorite brewery.
Sawmill defeated Common John Brewing Co., in Manchester, TN, by a little more than 200 votes. Sawmill received 4,837 votes and Common John Brewing received 4,622 votes.
Sawmill Brewing Company was voted as the best brewery in Wisconsin, the Midwest, and now the nation.
Being the National Champion, they will win an award ceremony, a National Champion trophy and Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the charity of their choice.
Co-Owner/Operator, Zach Kubichek says that they are currently working with Hop Passport on scheduling a day to have a ceremony.
Kubichek, the Marketing and Public Event Manager Maria Schmelling, and Brewer Ben Osness are scheduled to be on Up North @ 4 this week to share their experience and thoughts on winning the contest.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com