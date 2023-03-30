MERRILL (WJFW) - A local brewery is asking the public for help with advancing in the March Brewsanity bracket, put together by Hop Passport.
Sawmill Brewing Company in Merrill is one of the final four breweries remaining in the bracket, all of which are in Wisconsin.
Sawmill Brewing Company will be going up against the Appleton Beer Factory. The other two breweries are McFleshman's Brewing in Appleton and Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.
The current round of voting will end on Mar. 31 at noon.
The winner of the tournament will get a trophy and $1,000 towards the winning company's favorite charity. People can vote once a day online at hoppassport.com and click on the Wisconsin tab.
Anyone can also vote on other breweries from around the country.
