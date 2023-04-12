MERRILL (WJFW) - A local brewery is continuing to do well in a bracket to determine the best brewery across the Midwest.
Sawmill Brewing Company is one of four breweries remaining in the Midwest to advance in the March Brewsanity Bracket, presented by Hop Passport.
Voting got underway at 11 a.m. this morning for the semi-finals. Sawmill Brewing Company is going up against Roadhouse Brewery from Nisswa, MN. Voting will end on Apr. 14, at 11 a.m.
The other two breweries that are remaining in the Midwest bracket include Toppling Goliath Brewing in Decorah, IA, and Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven, MI. The winner of the Midwest Bracket will advance to the Final Four round and the National Championship against a different brewery from a different region.
The winner of each region will win a trophy to show off in their taproom. The National Champion will win an award ceremony, a National Champion Trophy and Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the charity of their choice.
Voting is done online at hoppassport.com, and then click on the 'Midwest Region' link.
