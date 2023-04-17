MERRILL (WJFW) - The Sawmill Brewing Company has been crowned the Midwest Champion in the 2023 Hop Passport's March Brewsanity Bracket.
Sawmill defeated Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven, MI. Sawmill received 2,304 votes and Three Blondes Brewery received 1,499 votes.
Sawmill will now move on to the bracket's Final Four round, facing off against another region's winner. The next round begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. There is no word on what brewery Sawmill will go up against.
The bracket and a place to vote can be found online at Hop Passport's website.
The winner of each region will win a trophy to show off in their taproom. The National Champion will win an award ceremony, a National Champion Trophy, and Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the charity of their choice.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com