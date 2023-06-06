TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- After four seasons as Tomahawk High School head football coach, Sam Hernandez announced on Tuesday that he has accepted another coaching job at Marshall High School.
In a recent Twitter post, Hernandez says that, "While we [he and his wife Ashley] are devastated to leave our programs and the community so suddenly, we are committed to moving forward together and as a family."
Hernandez also said that he will be joining Marshall High School in the fall as an assistant coach under Matt Kleinheinz for this upcoming season. In the 2022 season, Marshall went 10-2 while winning the Eastern Suburban Conference.
In his tweet thanking Tomahawk for the opportunity, Hernandez said that his goal was to, "leave the program in a better spot than when you started." While at Tomahawk, Hernandez went 11-27 overall as head coach. When he took over the program in 2019, the Hatchets went 1-8. Since then, he has improved the team's record by each season, including a 3-0 start in 2022 that featured notable road wins over Rhinelander and Lakeland Union.
Under Hernandez, Tomahawk was in the Marawood Conference in 2019 before switching over to the Northwoods Conference in 2020. After a conference realignment plan, Tomahawk will join the Great Northern Conference in 2024 along with Wausau East.
Tomahawk Athletic Director Scott Parsons has told WJFW that they are actively looking for a new head coach.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com