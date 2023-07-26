RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County fair returns to Pioneer Park this weekend and with the roller coaster incident at the Forest County Festival still fresh in our minds, the fair coordinators caution that safety at this year’s fair is paramount.
"I’ve personally never had any injuries on a ride and I’ve been doin this a little over 40 years," said Jason Muenchow, the head of maintenance and ride safety.
Kerry Bloedorn, the vice president of the fair and director of Pioneer Park, said he understand peoples' concerns, though he's confident the event will go off without a hitch.
“Being a parent myself, I completely understand the concern especially with these different carnivals, for whatever reason in Wisconsin that have been having trouble this summer, you know these rides do millions of revolutions every summer."
Muenchow also assured that every ride is triple checked before being ok’d for fair attendees.
"We have the guys do a safety inspection every day. I do a safety inspection after them to make sure everything was checked properly after that. We make sure the rides are safe, up, operational, you know everybody out to have a good time."
Although all precautions are taken, fair coordinator and executive director Thomas Barnett assured that any rides experiencing issues will be immediately shut down.
"We take safety very, very seriously here at the Oneida County fair," said Barnett. "If by chance there is an issue with one of the rides it it shut down immediately and looked at and will not run again until it is completely fixed."
Barnett also emphasized the presence of first responders attending the fair. Police, fire and EMS departments will all be circling. Regardless of what issue could arise, Barnett said the right personnel will be ready.
"They’re constantly running through here on and off all through out the fair. And if we need them they’re only a phone call away and they’re less than a mile away"
Although safety is his main concern, Bloedorn encourages everyone to come out and see the fun new additions to the fair.
"Come on down. Park, hop on the trolley, hope on the horse and wagon. Come down for some fun at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander."
Bloedorn also emphasized the presence of live music - including Nirvana and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute bands as well as multiple local artists - that will play throughout the weekend at the fair, which opens Thursday at 4 p.m.