PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- September is National suicide prevention awareness month; And gun stores around Wisconsin have been participating in a program to raise attention. Chuck Lovelace a Veteran and the owner of essential shooting supplies in Park Falls created the safe storage program in 2016 to help prevent the possibility of suicide by firearm.
“We offer a safe no judgement completely anonymous program, where people can come in drop them off, we store them and when they're ready to get them back they come in with a trusted family member or friend and they pick them up,” said Chuck Lovelace the owner and lead gunsmith at essential shooting supplies.
Lovelace and his employees take time to recognize the potential signs of someone who may be trying to purchase a firearm to commit suicide.
“We’ve trained our employees to be able to understand and see some of those signs and also potentially deny the sale if necessary and with a small shop that’s kind of difficult but one life is a lot more then one sale,” said Lovelace.
Over 40 gun shops throughout Wisconsin now take part in the program to help raise awareness.
“The biggest thing is talk to people, have that conversation it may not be easy to look at somebody and ask them if they are in a suicidal mindset or if they feel like they are going to harm themselves but having that conversation can save a life,” said Lovelace.
The next step that Lovelace would like to see is the program be taken to a National scale. The National Suicide Crisis Hotline is 9-8-8 and is available 24/7 for anyone struggling with mental health issues.
People can also visit 988lifeline.org for more information. Veterans who may be struggling with mental health issues can visit betherewis.com.
“If you save one life it makes all the work worth it,” said Lovelace.