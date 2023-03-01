MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The year was 1989. George H. W. Bush is sworn in as U.S. President, the Berlin Wall comes down, ending the Cold War, and D.C. Everest's Melissa Smith is awarded the WBCA Miss Wisconsin Basketball Award, given to the state's top female basketball player. After that, Melissa attended the University of Tennessee and Northwestern University to play college basketball. Then came back home to central Wisconsin to be a coach for Lakeland Union High School.
Fast forward to February 28, 2023, and one of her players was nominated for the same award that she had won in 1989. However, this isn't any ordinary player of the now Melissa Ouimette. 34 years after winning the Miss Wisconsin Basketball Award, her daughter, Julianna is named a finalist for the same honor.
Only one player from Lakeland Union has won the award since it began in 1982, Katie Voigt, who took home the award in 1993. Now, there's a chance for another T-Bird to take home the prestigious award, and it happens to be the girl who passed Voigt to become the school's all-time leading scorer in Lakeland Union history.
"Honestly, it was crazy, I did not see that coming," said Julianna. "When I saw that, I was literally like, 'You're joking.'"
Julianna's mother and head coach, Melissa, won the award for D.C. Everest in 1989. She also holds the Evergreens record for most career points and rebounds. Melissa recalls to a time where she was at an open gym at D.C. Everest in 1986 and ran in to a Miss Wisconsin Basketball. Her head coach, Paul Aleckson, told her to go meet the award winner, and she didn't even know what the award was at the time. However, from that moment on, she knew that she was determined to win that award.
"I told my coach that one day I was going to get that award, and I just worked hard," said Melissa. "It's kind of neat to see that many, many years later, my daughter is up for that same award."
The comparisons between Julianna and Melissa have circulated all season long, and now they have one more chance to prove those comparisons right.
"It's super cool," said Julianna. "I know my mom was definitely super excited, because I think that this is something she wanted for me for a long time. But, it's just super cool. I know my mom was a great player, so just the thought of even being up there with those six is awesome."
Even though Melissa is Julianna's head coach, she's also her mother. That means that she can be extra proud of her daughter for achieving a huge accomplishment like this.
"I'm very proud," said Melissa. "Very proud of all the hard work. It's a lot of blood sweat and tears. It's not easy. This is not easy, there's a lot of phenomenal players out there, and for her to be recognized as the top six is truly quite an honor."
Being named to a prestigious award brings fame, honor and glory. However, it also bring pressure. But, being in the spotlight for years now has made Julianna immune to pressure.
"It's definitely a lot of pressure," said Julianna. "I've had a lot of people tell me things like, 'Hey, if you want to make it to state this year, you guys can do it,' and something like, 'If I want it, we can do it.'"
But, pressure creates diamonds, and Julianna has shined bright like a diamond all season long. She's looking to take that pressure that's on her and turn it into something great.
"It's been nice to try and set an example, because I've had a lot of good mentors that have helped me to help me be who I am," said Julianna. "Try and be a good person while playing and a good player. So, I think it's nice to kind of share that to show like, role model that."
The winner for the 2023 Miss Wisconsin Basketball Award will be revealed at the state tournament, March 9-11, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Julianna will hope to be in attendance as a competitor for that ceremony. In order to do that, she and her team will have to take down New London on Thursday and then the winner of Menomonie and Tomah on Saturday.