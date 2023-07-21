THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- Running a marathon is an accomplishment people finish through commitment. One man just completed nearly 14 marathons for a big cause.
Adam Pratt just completed his 12 day journey where he ran 360 miles to raise money for Honeyrock center for leadership development, which is a summer camp for kids and young adults.
Adam started his 12-day, 360 mile running journey from Wheaton College in Illinois and finished at Honeyrock center for leadership development in three lakes.
“Each day I started early got going, hustled all day just until I got there,” said Adam Pratt.
Adam’s inspiration comes from his love for Honeyrock and his enjoyment of running.
“was really bringing our kids up here to Honeyrock for the last decade, and every morning we would stay in eagle river. Then I’d run like 10 or 12 miles in the morning for a morning run and I always loved running around here and I thought what if I ran all the way from Wheaton college campus to the Honeyrock campus. So I’ve been thinking about for a decade and decided it was time,” said Pratt.
Adam’s goal was to raise $100 for every mile ran. The total amount raised is nearly $31,000 which will help to maintain the camping gear at Honeyrock.
“We love to get people engaging in the outdoors, you know and so much of what he did you know he’s pushing the stroller full of his personnel camping gear that he was using on route. So Adam you know he knows personally from being a long distance hiker of kind of the need of good quality gear and understand so deeply kinda what were about here,” said Mike Odberg the Adventure programs manager at Honeyrock.
Adam says the journey was one that he’ll never forget.
“There was a huge crowd of people here, I was a little overwhelmed in a good way, it was pretty emotional and intense and just a really warm welcome I was thrilled,” said Pratt.
Anyone who would like to donate can visit explore.honeyrock.com