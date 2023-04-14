Rotary Square Project in Eagle River almost near fundraising goal

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2021 the city of Eagle River has been working on “Rotary Square” a place where people can come together and have a good time. "It’s been a lot of hard work it hasn’t been just overnight with the progress we have made with it," said Jed Lechleitner. "The members of the Rotary Club and people that kind of stepped forward with their expertise put a lot of time into this project, the funding part is what really surprised me about the project," said Jed.
So far the Eagle River Rotary Club has raised around $380,000 for their project. They’re hoping to break on the building this spring. Our goal is about $515,000 so we are very close," said Karen Margelofsky. Karen Margelofsky is the Executive Director of the Eagle River Revitalization program and she says the plan for the square is to host a lot of community events. "To break ground early in the spring means you we can utilize the building and the lot in the summer time," said Karen. "It’s a place where people to come that can escape and we just hope that it helps them physically, mentally, emotionally and is just a vital part of the community," she added.
With this project the city of Eagle River is hoping to provide a little spark to the downtown area for generations. “For the pavilion and what we are doing to the space and the bathrooms its going to get a lot of use," said Jed. "There’s just so much traffic down here in the summers its really going to be an awesome space," he added. “The sooner we can get the funds, the sooner we can break ground and the sooner that the community can use it this summer so we are super excited to have the communities support," said Margelosky.
Two families are challenging Rotary to raise $55,000 for the Rotary Square Project by June 1st. They will match those donations dollar for dollar if you would like to donate click here.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com