Rotary Square begins construction in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 2020, the Eagle River Revitalization Program began its efforts towards turning a vacant parking lot into a welcoming community hub. After years of fundraising and securing grants and donations the Rotary Square Project broke ground.
“We’re all just really excited to finally get it put together," said Lechleitner. "We’ve got the plans kind of finalized and we have got the money raised and todays the day its the Tuesday after labor day and it’s time to start digging.”
In order to do a big project like this, the organizations had to first gain support of the community. Jed Lechleitner said the community came through when they needed them.
“We had some big donors we had a lot of little donors and every penny kind of added up quickly and the raising money part, when the community really wants it the community comes together and gets it done," said Lechleitner.
While enough funds were raised to officially begin construction on the Rotary square, Lechleitner says the job is far from done.
“The commitment that we still have out there is that we need to kind of maintain this place," said Lechleitner. "There’s going to be upkeep there's going to be maintenance, there’s going to be all kinds of stuff and we anticipate that to be anywhere from between $15,000-$20,000 per year.”
Lechleitner said that once the project is complete it will change Eagle River forever.
“Downtown is going to appreciate it because people are going to want to hang out downtown a little bit longer than what they had in the past," said Lechleitner. "People down here are just going to enjoy this space.”
After today's groundbreaking, the next step for the square is to lay the foundations and begin building the shelter itself. The project isn’t cheap, the maintenance cost of the square will be anywhere between $15,000-$20,000 a year, so fundraising is still a very important aspect. To donate or learn more about the project, go to eagleriverrotary.com