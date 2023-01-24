HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – This year’s holiday light display, A Christmas Wonderland, was a hit with over 2,000 vehicles funneling into the Rondele Ranch driveway. The event relies on volunteers for everything from directing traffic to serving hot chocolate.
This year again the event’s organizers are giving back to the volunteers and organizations to the tune of $34,250. The donations will be going to eight local organizations including, The Salvation Army, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tomahawk High School FCCLA, Oneida County Humane Society, Minocqua Ice (Lakeland Hawks), Lakeland High School Basketball, Dragon Boat Warriors, and the Rhinelander High School Band.
Erica Leffel, chief operations officer for Rondele Ranch, said the volunteers are critical for making the event a success. She said this year saw a lot of kids volunteering which is different from other years. Leffel said, “we want to see the good in the community, we want to see our rural community do better.”
Organizations like the Oneida County Humane Society are annual volunteers at the event and the additional funding helps them provide supplies and care for the animals they care for at the shelter. Sue Otis from the Humane Society Board of Directors had this to say, “From the bottom of our hearts, we are so thrilled that we are recipient of this donation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to help out Rondele Ranch, they have great events out here.”