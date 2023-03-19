Roisin Willis is originally from Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She's been running track and field since she was eight years old competing in youth meets, and local "fun runs". Willis comes from a family of runners, so it's safe to say it's in her DNA. Her mother graduated from Western Kentucky and ran professionally for Ireland at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.
In high school, she had many phenomenal accolades such as setting the Under 18 800 meter record, and is a two-time 2022 World Under 20 gold medalist. The pinnacle to many 800m runners is dropping under the two-minute mark to begin the start of being one of the top runners in the world. Willis was able to accomplish this milestone before she got to college, running 1:59.13 at the U20 Championships. Accomplishing something of this magnitude before entering college is commendable, but it can also create lots of pressure to perform to this standard her freshman year.
"It was definitely stressful going into my first indoor season, there's a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure," said Willis. "I have really supportive parents and coaches, and running has always been something I'm very passionate about."
On the first day of the NCAA Indoor National Championships, Willis was on a gold medal winning distance medley relay with Melissa Tanaka, Maya Valmon, and Juliette Whittaker. This boosted her confidence for her 800m final the next day, but also brought the nerves.
"Winning the DMR was just a surreal moment, that was one of the highlights to my track career," said Willis. "It was kind of hard to calm down after all the excitement and realize I have to go do this alone tomorrow, which was a little scary."
Saturday, Willis won her open 800 meter race with a time of 1:59.93, setting a new school, facility and meet record. Willis in her first ever NCAA Indoor race won as a freshman. Yet, the magnitude of this hadn't set in initially.
"I feel like it hasn't really sank in yet," said Willis." It just feels surreal to have all those title next to that time, overall just really grateful for that performance and all that came with it."
Willis went on and competed in the 4 by 400 relay and placed 12th, completing her first NCAA Indoor national championship experience becoming a 3-time All-American, and took fourth place as a team. Since, NCAAs Willis was named the West Region Women's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.