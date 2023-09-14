RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With the Achillies injury to Jets and former Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers still fresh in our minds, the conversation about the effects of Achillies injuries on middle-aged adults has been rekindled. Professional athletes, especially football players, obviously have to deal with injuries like this often. What happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night though actually happens to many adults both in and around his age group. Doctor Kent Lowry, an orthopedic surgeon at Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital, broke down what Rodgers and many others like him are dealing with.
“You typically feel a pop in the back of your ankle,” said Lowry. “And you can’t walk. You can’t put weight on it. You can’t stand and support your weight.”
To decipher between a tear and rupture, the latter of which Rodgers suffered, Dr. Lowry made a helpful comparison.
“This is a rope, essentially, if you imagine a rope,” said Lowry. “You can tear the fibers of the rope partially. 20 percent, 50 percent, 80 percent or you can completely tear it. And, I think when we use the word ‘rupture,’ we’re implying a complete tear.”
The surgery is very intensive, Dr. Lowry also gave some insight into how to repair a torn Achilles.
“Typically, it’s putting stitches into the tendon to grab it and re-approximate the two ends of the tendon back together,” said Lowry. “And then the ankle, the foot gets put in plantar flexion to take stress off the repair and it’s held in that position for the first couple weeks and then gradually brings the motion back.”
And Rodgers is already in for a grueling recovery. Lowry noted how long it can take to even get back to normal life, never mind playing in the National Football League.
“Once there’s enough healing, then he’ll start progressive strengthening,” said Lowry. “And it usually takes a minimum of three months to heal it to the point that we’re starting to get back into life. He’ll have to protect it or some kind of heel lift, and even an ankle brace for a while…for the first, like, six months.”
As far as how to look out for yourself, Lowry said anyone can suffer a torn Achilles, but certain factors may make some more predisposed than others.
“Parathyroid, gout. A particular antibiotic called a fluoroquinolone,” said Lowry. “Somebody with that kind of calf strain history in the previous two months. Especially if he was getting some subtle symptoms in the run-up to that game and was kind of playing through it anyway.”
And Rodgers wasn’t the only NFL star to suffer a torn Achilles in week 1 of the NFL season. 24-year old Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins will also miss the remainder of this season after suffering the injury against the Houston Texans this past Sunday.