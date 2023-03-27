RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Oneida County has 172 miles of county highways. This time of year, when workers aren’t plowing, they’re filling potholes. Alex Hegeman is the highway commissioner in Oneida County and he says crews have been working on filling potholes for three weeks, as long as it doesn’t snow. Alex Hegeman is the Highway Commissioner for Oneida County and he says, “When the frost starts melting, the gravel under the pavement becomes soft and saturated with water. This can cause the road’s surface to separate or buckle, creating gaps and potholes.
Oneida County has crews patching those potholes using either the cold patch method or a material called mastic.
A cold patch is essentially a cold asphalt packed into a pothole or crack. This is a temporary fix, but the patch can come out. A more durable fix uses mastic, a product Hegeman describes as, “(the material has) some aggregates, and some oils, and some, a variety of different elements that go into it that make it idea for patching potholes this time of year.”
Regardless of the method of repair, road crews want to remind people to slow down and give them room.