ONIEDA CO. (WJFW) - Road work to replace the culvert under WIS 32 at Julia Creek between Hiles and Three Lakes in Oneida Co., is scheduled to begin the week of May 1.
The work will be limited to traffic and erosion control during the week. Other project work is scheduled to begin the week of May 8.
Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations on WIS 32 at Julia Creek the week of May 1 to allow the installation of erosion control devices and delivery of materials to the project site. This work is currently anticipated during daylight hours only. WIS 32 at Julia Creek will be detoured beginning May 8 for the replacement of the culvert. There will be a sign with a posted detour on US 45 and US 8.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion in late May 2023. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.
For additional information, visit the project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis32threelakes/.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com