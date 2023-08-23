Ring Reunited

MERCER, Wis (WJFW) – A wedding ring lost in 2009 was reunited with it’s owner. Mike and Tracy Kroening have a home on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage near Mercer and regularly take day trips to “Swimmer’s Island” a popular spot to recreate on the flowage. Mike said his family went out to the island on a summer day in 2009 and met their neighbors. Everyone was swimming and Mike was tossing the younger kids into the water. He said, “As I threw him, he grabbed my hand and pulled my platinum wedding band off of my hand, and it was lost.” He continued, “so we immediately quarantined the area, so to speak, went and got diving masks and we looked for the wedding band for many, many hours and days.” Unfortunately, they weren’t able to locate it.
14 years later, the ring was found and turned into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage and Trude Lake Association. Bill Stewart runs the association’s Facebook page and within a half-hour of posting the story – Kroening saw the post and responded. Kroening said, “I saw a picture of a ring, it looked just like my ring, and again, 14 years later it was stained with the color of the water, but I reached out to Bill Stewart.”
Stewart said, “What just blew me away, was within a half an hour, I had a message from Mike. First of all, I was surprised we found anybody, and second of all, I was surprised it came so quickly.”
Bill still had to make sure it was the right owner so he asked what was inscribed on the band. Tracy Kroening explains what she had inscribed all those years ago, “It’s you love, is our wedding song. So, I had in engraved with those words and the date of our wedding.”
Bill explains the exchange, “he (Mike) told me what was on the inside of the ring, except that the date was not right. And I went back to him and I said, could there be another date, and he said, ‘Yes, we were married twice, once in the United States and once in Canada.’ What’s the other date I said, he gave me the other date, and it was correct.”
That night Mike went to get the ring from Bill’s home and after 14 years, he was finally able to put it back on his finger.
Mike said, “like a needle in a haystack or winning the lottery, or something along those lines, but I haven’t won the lottery yet.”