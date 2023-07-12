Growing up, you learn the basics of riding a bike, such as stopping, pedaling, and balancing.
But BMX riders learn to jump, twist, turn, go crazy on hills, and so much more.
BMX is a sport that requires agility, speed, balance, and commitment.
“Racing I spend about three hours. And practicing about half an hour,” Brooklyn Kallio, a 10-year-old racer, said.
Hodag BMX meets up three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights for people of all ages and skill levels to come out and show what they’ve got.
Hodag BMX sees an average of 80-100 racers a night, and while this is a sport people may typically associate with boys, did you know one third of their racers are girls?
Kallio and 6-year-old Lilly Franklin, longtime riders, dedicate their lives to BMX.
Their goal? Climb the ranks and beat the boys.
“I live across the road so I like to come over here and practice a little bit,” said Kallio.
“A lot of times I beat the boys and I get five wins and I need to get five more to become intermediate,” Franklin said.
The girls on the track are also referred to as “ninja ballerinas” because of their skill, stealth and grace.
Riders like Franklin and Jayce Werian like to jump or manual, which is commonly known as a wheelie.
While some of these girls found BMX on their own, others became a part of it because of their family, and even race against them.
"When my brother first started doing it, I wanted to do it. So I decided it looks pretty fun,” said Hailey Jackson.
Each rider has their own strengths, but together the young women of Hodag BMX remain confident that they’ll ride to the top.
"I always try to beat them… Probably my favorite is when I get the challenge to glide through the sky,” said 10-year-old rider Kaylee.
At the end of the day, win or lose, the girls, and all riders, of Hodag BMX, enjoy the friendships they make and the fun they have.
If you’d like to check out the BMX track or join Hodag BMX, their track is located at Westside Park in Rhinelander.