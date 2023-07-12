The residents of Rib Mountain have officially voted to change their classification from a town to a village.
The key difference comes down to a matter of incorporation. As a town, Rib Mountain was an unincorporated community that was subject to state law.
This means that their municipal functions were limited by state governance and that their borders were subject to annexation from bigger neighboring communities, like Wausua. This could mean that citizens of Rib Mountain could be subjected to decisions made in Wausau, like an increase in taxes.
Villages, on the other hand, are considered an autonomous incorporated area, meaning they are able to more freely govern themselves.
“One of the biggest changes is the fact that we get to determine our own destiny, as a village, your borders are protected,” said Gaylene Rhode Rib Mountain’s Town Administrator. “And so therefore, no annexations can happen from those are considered incorporated.”
The decision was made at a referendum held yesterday. Rib Mountain officials hope that this change will solidify the official existence of their community.
“Being a Rib Mountain resident means a lot,” said Rhoden. “And so you continue with that, and when people ask you and where do you live, you can say, I live in Rib Mountain. I live in Rib Mountain, that has a good ring to it.”
Rib Mountain officials are still waiting on approval from the state. They expect everything to be final by the end of the summer.