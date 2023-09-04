RIB LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rib Lake School district is proposing to combine the town’s middle and high school buildings in a referendum would likely go on the ballot in April of 2024. The two schools that currently sit a few hundred yards apart share many of the same teachers and food service workers, as well as students who often have to walk across the parking lot between periods. District administrator Travis Grubbs said a plan is in motion to remedy a situation he calls both an inconvenience and a security issue.
“We’re looking at ways that we can connect those two buildings together. Better utilizing our classrooms and putting more of our dollars into one classroom that one teacher can use and serve all of those students in the middle school and the high school.”
Along with the proposed updates to Rib Lake’s middle and high school would also come an elevated academic and athletic environment for both students and community members
“With that, we’re able to potentially expand our band room. Which our band is fantastic and it’s much bigger than the band room they currently have. Give us a better performing arts space. And then where were going to re-purpose our gym potentially to put that band room and performing arts center, we would move and relocate the gym to that space between the middle school and high school where we have our connection.”
Grubbs added that above all, the main concern is reducing the safety risk that the current layout poses.
“One of the biggest priorities we have is safety and security. And currently, our entrances at the middle school and high school are outdated and we want to provide one secure entrance to make sure that our students and our staff are safe.”
Grubbs said the new referendum also has the potential to bring something else that is long overdue in Rib Lake.
“When we move and re-purpose these classrooms, we could potentially take a chunk of our building and repurpose that extra space into a daycare. Where the Rib Lake school district as a whole currently doesn’t have a licensed daycare facility within it, and we could provide that for our community which we think could be pretty powerful.”
Though it’s uncertain to this point how much of the project would be publicly funded and how much would be grant funded, Grubbs said in an email that the total cost is estimated to be around $23 million. The district has begun by sending surveys out to community members and will host an information session on September 13th at 6pm in the high school commons.