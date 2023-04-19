RHS Inclusion Week

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Rhinelander High School is holding their first Inclusion Week, April 17-21. Nina Hazelton is a special education teacher at Rhinelander High School, but she’s also the regional manager and coach for the Special Olympics. She says, “A week of talking about different disabilities that some of our students may have.” The week is set to have themed days like wearing blue for autism awareness on Monday and green for mental health awareness on Thursday.
Hazelton says, “Once I launched the idea, I got so much support, it was fantastic. I’ve got teachers trying to help, I’ve got admin is all on board, we’re getting mental health awareness shirts.”
Hazelton said her class organized a fundraiser making colored keychains and backpack tags to promote different causes. The tags and keychains will be sold for two dollars each with the proceeds going to a couple charities. Hazelton’s class chose to donate the money to NATH Frederick Place and the Ronald McDonald House.
Hazelton’s said her class was helped by the high school student council, sports teams, and national honor society. Hazelton says, “They just come and hang out with the kids, help them sell, help count money, make sure its going right. And just the social interaction has been really positive.” Hazelton and her students are already planning for next year, and hope they can expand to the middle school.